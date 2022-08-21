What biotech ETFs might be right for your portfolio?
- A look at the offerings in what has become a hot sector this summer
Biotech is back. For those who want to invest through exchange-traded funds, here are some choices.
Biotech is back. For those who want to invest through exchange-traded funds, here are some choices.
An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, invests in numerous stocks, quickly conferring exposure to a sector or theme and making ETFs a popular tool for diversifying portfolios. Many offer low expense ratios, reflecting the fees that investors pay each year.
An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, invests in numerous stocks, quickly conferring exposure to a sector or theme and making ETFs a popular tool for diversifying portfolios. Many offer low expense ratios, reflecting the fees that investors pay each year.
Here are some of the most prominent biotechnology ETFs and some key facts:
iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB): Mostly large-cap companies
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI): Mostly small and midcap companies
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG): Mostly small and midcap companies
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT): Mostly large and midcap companies
You will notice there are different ways of making up an ETF. Market-cap-weighted ETFs, which hold more of a given constituent company the larger that firm is by market value, generally offer greater exposure to large companies, while equal-weighted ETFs often focus on smaller firms. Most biotech companies are unprofitable as they pursue drug development and commercialization.
“If you’re going to play biotech, play biotech more from the market-cap-weighted versus the equal-weighted," says Jon Maier, chief investment officer at Global X ETFs.
His fund manages the Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF, which is up 17.8% this quarter. This market-cap-weighted ETF primarily has midcap and small companies with its top holdings as of Aug. 18, including Sarepta Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.
Biotechs are also a sizable part of the Russell 2000 index of small-cap companies, though the index provider recently cut dozens of biotechs from that index as part of a regular culling of laggards.
The Russell 2000 now includes 189 biotech stocks, according to Bank of America U.S. equity strategist Jill Carey Hall. The broader small-cap index is up 10.2% in the past three months, while its biotech index is up 34.4% in the same period.
“The field has gotten more competitive, but the pace of innovation has continued to accelerate, and this is a sector that can have huge implications," said Dr. Brian Abrahams, managing director and head of biotechnology equity research at RBC Capital Markets.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text