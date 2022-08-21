What biotech ETFs might be right for your portfolio?

The equal-weighted index is up 5.7% this quarter.

Top holdings as of Aug. 18 include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Market value: $1.4 billion

Expense ratio: 0.55%

You will notice there are different ways of making up an ETF. Market-cap-weighted ETFs, which hold more of a given constituent company the larger that firm is by market value, generally offer greater exposure to large companies, while equal-weighted ETFs often focus on smaller firms. Most biotech companies are unprofitable as they pursue drug development and commercialization.