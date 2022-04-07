What bond platforms are offering investors

While these platforms do not levy any transaction charges, some of them have a certain minimum investment limit per transaction. For example, you need to place a minimum order of ₹2 lakh to transact on BondsKart and Axis Yield and ₹10,000 on Wint Wealth. There is no such limit on the other platforms except that you must buy at least one bond (and not a fraction) of any issuer. Platforms with an inventory model buy bonds in wholesale lots and make them available to retail investors at a spread.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}