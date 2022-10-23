What borrowers can do to combat loan interest rates uptrend?4 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 09:07 PM IST
On September 30, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) upped the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps), bringing it to 5.90%. This fiscal year, the MPC has raised the key rate by 190 basis points to combat inflation, which reached a five-month high of 7.41% in September. However, retail inflation has remained above the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6%, and as a result of banks raising interest rates on a variety of loan products due to the rise in the repo rate, borrowers will now be required to make higher equated monthly installments (EMIs) for loans taken amid rising interest rates throughout the nation's financial system. When the key policy rates go up, interest rates on loan products are also hiked by financial institutions to meet their borrowing cost. The next monetary policy meeting will be in place in December, and the RBI is anticipated to raise the repo rate once more to curb rising inflation. Hence, in the midst of rising interest rates, what can borrowers do to combat them?