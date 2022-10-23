What borrowers can do to combat loan interest rates uptrend?

She further claimed that “Let’s say you have a loan of 50 lacs for 25 years with an interest rate of 8.5%. So, your monthly EMI would be approximately Rs. 40k, and the total interest paid in 25 years would be around Rs. 71 lakhs. Paying an extra EMI every year will save 17 lakhs of interest cost. Similarly, if you increase your EMI by 5% every year with an increase in your income, you will save 32 lakhs of interest cost. When increasing your EMIs seems difficult, consider using your annual bonuses to become debt free early. For e.g., you repay additional Rs. 1 Lakh per year along with your EMIs. This way the loan will be paid off in around 16 years instead of 25 years making you save 30 lakhs of interest cost. Also, if the CIBIL score of a person is good, he/she can try negotiating with the bank or refinance the loan to save interest to some extent."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}