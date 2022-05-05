What borrowers can do to tackle the rising interest rates on loans

Refinancing happens in two different ways. Firstly, you can ask your own lender to lower your rate. You’ll need to pay a small processing fee — typically, a few thousand rupees. One of two things may happen here. One, you’ll get a lower rate if your loan is with an NBFC but your benchmark is unchanged. Or two, you may get moved to a repo loan with a lower rate, if your loan is with a bank. You can refinance even if the difference between rates is low — say, 25 basis points. Refinancing the above loan to 6.75% for 20 years reduces the interest to ₹41.24 lakh. This, therefore, cushions you against a rate hike temporarily.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}