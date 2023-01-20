What can be a valid reason to add waiver of premium rider to life insurance policy?

You could look at purchasing a term plan with an increasing cover option which ensures an increase in life cover at regular intervals commensurate with one’s income rise and inflation increase. The premiums would be slightly higher than a basic term plan but 10-15 years later, when the need for additional cover arises, the cost of buying another term plan would be much more than the initial higher premium amount. Also, a fresh policy at that time would mean fresh underwriting and one’s health may or may not be the same at a later stage in life. Alternatively, you could opt for a term plan with riders which covers risks such as accidents or critical illness at a nominal increase in premium.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}