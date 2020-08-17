What CPI, WPI inflation are and how they are measured

But, according to Sujan Hajra, chief economist and executive director at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, CPI is not the cost of living index and is, therefore, not an accurate reflection of consumer spending. “The weightage of food in CPI is close to 50%, but most households don’t spend nearly that much of their overall expenditure on food. What we spend more on are services such as education, healthcare and transportation, where inflation levels are much higher," he said.