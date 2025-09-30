What details can members access with EPFO’s missed call service? Details here

EPFO: Members registered on the UAN portal can access their EPFO details by giving a missed call to 9966044425 from their registered mobile number.
If the member's UAN is seeded with any one of the Bank A/C numbers, AADHAAR, and PAN, the member will get details of the last contribution and PF Balance. Certain prerequisites are required for availing of the missed call facility.
I. First of all, the mobile number must be activated with UAN at the unified portal.
II. One of the following KYCs must be available against the UAN
a. Bank a/c number
b. UID
c. Permanent Account Number
Once you give a missed call, you will receive the details of the last contribution and the provident fund (PF) balance.
I. First, get the mobile number activated with UAN. Importantly, you must have completed KYC with either a bank account, Aadhaar or PAN.
II. Make sure to give a missed call only from your registered mobile number.
III. After two rings, the call will be cut. However, you will receive the details you require.
Notably, no cost would be levied on the member for availing this service.
Meanwhile, if your UAN is not activated, then this service would not work.
Alternatively, subscribers can activate their UAN on the Umang app. On this app, you need to go to EPFO >> UAN Activation >> enter your details >> send OTP >> complete authentication.
