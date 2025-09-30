What details can members access with EPFO’s missed call service? Details here

EPFO: Members registered on the UAN portal can access their EPFO details by giving a missed call to 9966044425 from their registered mobile number.

If the member's UAN is seeded with any one of the Bank A/C numbers, AADHAAR, and PAN, the member will get details of the last contribution and PF Balance. Certain prerequisites are required for availing of the missed call facility.

To avail the missed call facility, meet these criteria: I. First of all, the mobile number must be activated with UAN at the unified portal.

II. One of the following KYCs must be available against the UAN

a. Bank a/c number

b. UID

c. Permanent Account Number

Details you receive Once you give a missed call, you will receive the details of the last contribution and the provident fund (PF) balance.

Steps to follow I. First, get the mobile number activated with UAN. Importantly, you must have completed KYC with either a bank account, Aadhaar or PAN.

II. Make sure to give a missed call only from your registered mobile number.

III. After two rings, the call will be cut. However, you will receive the details you require.

Notably, no cost would be levied on the member for availing this service.

Meanwhile, if your UAN is not activated, then this service would not work.

To get the UAN activated, follow these steps: Visit the EPFO website and go to the member interface: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ Enter your UAN and password. Now you can navigate to the ‘Manage’ section and complete your KYC by linking your Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details. Alternatively, subscribers can activate their UAN on the Umang app. On this app, you need to go to EPFO >> UAN Activation >> enter your details >> send OTP >> complete authentication.