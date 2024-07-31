What details should you check in your credit card statement?

Typically, a credit card statement provides a detailed summary of your credit card transactions for the previous month and is sent out soon after your billing cycle ends.

You should check your credit card statement frequently.
You should check your credit card statement frequently.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

One could compare the rise of credit cards to a double-edged sword, one that presents challenges, especially for today’s young adults who depend heavily on credit. The notable trend of credit card usage expanding quickly can be attributed to several factors, including changes in lifestyle, digital payments, financial inclusion, and the attraction of reward programs. However, this boom also brings with it a new set of problems, such as fraud, debt, and excessive spending. This emphasizes how crucial it is to use credit cards sensibly and to be aware of the risks involved.

Concern is growing over the rising rate of credit card delinquencies. Regrettably, a rise in delinquencies has coincided with credit cards’ rising popularity. This emphasizes how crucial it is to use credit cards sensibly and to keep a close eye on them.

Understanding the complexities of a credit card statement

A credit card statement is a vital financial document that offers a thorough summary of your spending habits and supports you in managing your finances effectively. The important details found on a credit card statement typically include:

  • Transaction history: A thorough log of all purchases, costs, and payments.
  • Past balance: The sum that was carried over from the prior billing period.
  • Payments: The total of all money paid.
  • New purchases: The total amount spent on recent acquisitions.
  • Interest charges: The costs associated with keeping a balance.
  • Current balance: The total amount owed.
  • Minimum payment due: The least amount needed to cover costs and avoid penalties.
  • Deadline: The time by which the minimum payment must be made.

What should you check in your credit card statement?

Maintaining financial stability and spotting possible fraud require routinely reviewing your credit card statement. There are essential components that you must check and dare not miss out on reading and reviewing for safety reasons.

Start by scanning basic details like

  • Date of statement and billing cycle: Recognize the time frame for which the statement is valid.
  • Deadline: Make sure you pay on time to avoid late fines and a lowered credit score.
  • Grace period: Pay off the entire balance during the grace period to maximize interest-free credit.
  • Transaction details: Verify all transaction details, including the date, amount, and name of the merchant.
  • Total amount due: Recognize the total amount due as well as your available payment choices.
  • Minimum payment: Take note of the required minimum payment amount, but try to pay more to lower interest costs.
  • Credit limit: Keep an eye on your available credit to make sure you don’t go over.
  • Cash advances: Examine any cash advances you’ve received, keeping in mind that they frequently come with higher fees and interest rates.
  • Points for rewards: Keep track of your points and look into possible redemptions.

A thorough examination of your credit card statement would uncover

  • Unauthorized charges: Identify any unfamiliar transactions that may indicate fraudulent activity.
  • Foreign transaction fees: Verify accuracy if you’ve made international purchases.
  • Interest charges: Understand how interest is calculated and ensure it aligns with your expectations.
  • Fees and charges: Check for unexpected fees, such as annual fees, late fees, or over-limit fees.
  • EMI conversions: Ensure you comprehend the terms and interest rates of any converted EMIs.
  • Credit utilization: Monitor your credit utilization ratio to maintain a healthy credit score.
  • Customer service messages: Review any communications from the credit card company.

Important considerations for credit cardholders

Before reviewing your credit card statement, bear the following points in mind:

  • Hold onto physical statements: Maintain well-organized records for later use.
  • Turn on internet alerts: Get alerts when there are low balances or suspicious activity.
  • Quickly correct errors: If you notice any discrepancies, get in touch with your credit card company right away to dispute them.

By closely examining your credit card statement, you can identify possible problems, reduce your risk of fraud, and make wise financial decisions. Consequently, you can:

  • Identify unauthorized charges: Quickly pinpoint any transactions that seem off.
  • Identify spending patterns: Keep an eye on your spending patterns and make any necessary adjustments by analyzing your spending trends.
  • Effectively manage debt: Make sure that payments are made on time to prevent accruing excessive debt.
  • Maximize rewards: Make the most of your credit card’s benefits and rewards.

You can avoid stress, save money, and save time by setting aside a short period once a month to review your statement. It's a preventative step to keep peace of mind and financial control.

