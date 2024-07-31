What details should you check in your credit card statement?

One could compare the rise of credit cards to a double-edged sword, one that presents challenges, especially for today’s young adults who depend heavily on credit. The notable trend of credit card usage expanding quickly can be attributed to several factors, including changes in lifestyle, digital payments, financial inclusion, and the attraction of reward programs. However, this boom also brings with it a new set of problems, such as fraud, debt, and excessive spending. This emphasizes how crucial it is to use credit cards sensibly and to be aware of the risks involved.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}