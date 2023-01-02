What do fintech innovations mean for capital markets?1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Regulators must carefully consider the trade-offs between encouraging innovation and investor protection
Financial technology, or fintech, is a catch-all term. It sometimes describes firms or business models such as crowd-funding, robo-advisory services, or crypto asset firms. It also refers to the technologies that improve the delivery of financial services, including cloud computing, distributed ledger technology, or artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).