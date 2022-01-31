What do NRIs need for gifting property?

NRE or Non Resident External accounts in India are allowed to be held by non-residents and they come with certain benefits. Interest earned from deposits held in these accounts is not taxable as per the Indian Income Tax Act. Local laws of the country you live in may require you to include such interest income in your tax return filed in the UK. It is advisable that you seek assistance from an expert on whether such income earned from India shall be taxable in the United Kingdom and whether you will be able to claim any benefits available under the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement between the two countries.