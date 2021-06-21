What the new gold hallmarking rules mean for you

It has been clarified that jewellers can continue to buy non-hallmarked jewellery. If it is feasible, jewellers can get the old jewellery hallmarked as it is, or they can purchase such jewellery and melt it and convert it into new jewellery and get it hallmarked before selling. However, if you are selling non-hallmarked jewellery, you need to be careful. Ideally, you should try to sell it to the same jeweller from whom you have bought the jewellery. Otherwise, you should get the caratage of the jewellery ascertained and then check with different jewellers for the price they are offering.

