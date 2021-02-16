What does a project’s deregistration mean for homebuyers?

After the deregistration, the onus to complete it and provide timely possession to homebuyers shifts to the authority. In that sense, deregistration is a ray of hope for homebuyers stuck in stalled projects. “Section 8 of the Rera authorizes the authority to consult with the relevant state government to carry out the remaining development works either through the appropriate local government authority or the association of allottees. Further, the authority will provide the association of allottees with the right of first refusal for completing the remaining development works in the concerned project," said Neerav Merchant, partner, Majmudar & Partners.