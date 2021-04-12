What does a rise in bond yield mean?

If you are investing in debt instruments such as debt mutual funds, it is important to understand the concept of bond yield, as a movement in bond yields reflects the changes in the prices of the bonds

If one has to explain in simple terms, bond yield means the returns an investor will derive by investing in the bond. The mathematical formula for calculating yield is the annual coupon rate divided by the current market price of the bond. Therefore, there is an inverse relationship between the yield and price of the bond. As the price of the bond goes up, the yield falls; and as the price of the bond goes down, the yield goes up.

In India, the yield of 10-year government securities (G-Sec) is considered the benchmark and shows the overall interest rate scenario. This year, G-Sec yields have gone up compared to the previous year after the Centre announced its increased borrowing programmes in Budget 2021. As government borrowing goes up, the supply of bonds in the market goes up, putting pressure on prices. The government has announced a borrowing of ₹12 trillion in FY22.

To control the rise in yields, the RBI has announced a secondary market government security acquisition programme, or GSAP, wherein it will buy government bonds worth ₹1 trillion from the secondary market in Q1 FY22. If bond yields go down, returns of debt MF investors may go up.