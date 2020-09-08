What does correction in the yellow metal mean for gold loan borrowers?

For example, if the value of gold ascertained by the bank is ₹1 lakh and the bank has given a loan of ₹80,000, then the LTV of the loan will be 80%. If the value of gold falls to ₹90,000 due to correction in gold prices, the LTV will go up to 88.88%. So in this case, the bank may ask the borrower to make a part prepayment or provide additional collateral to bring the LTV at the earlier level. It will depend on various factors, including the customer’s relationship with the bank or tenure of the loan remaining.