What does current outstanding mean in credit cards? An explainer

If you have a credit card, it becomes vital for you to manage it properly. This can be done efficiently if you can understand basic terms associated with credit cards so that you can better appreciate your monthly statements and plan spending accordingly.
One of the most crucial terms in the same regard is the “Current Outstanding.” This figure directly influences your repayments, credit scores, and overall credit profile.
The current outstanding is simply the unpaid balance due on a credit card at a given point in time. Manish Shara, Co-founder and CEO of ZET, explains this, adding, “The current outstanding is the total unpaid balance on a credit card at a given point in time. It includes purchases, EMIs, fees, and any interest accrued. Monitoring and clearing this amount on time is important, as delays increase interest costs and negatively affect the borrower’s credit score.”
Therefore, as a responsible credit card holder, it becomes extremely important for cardholders to keep their borrowing under control, never allowing their credit utilisation ratio to go beyond 30% of the total credit limit. This simply means that if your total permitted credit limit is ₹50,000, then you should never exceed ₹15,000 on this limit.
Not paying the current outstanding in full can result in:
Repayment history is a vital factor in determining one's credit score. Delays in payment and rolling over dues every month are clear signals of poor financial health and improper debt management. This can lower your credit score, damage your credit profile, and make future personal loans and credit cards difficult to secure.
The current outstanding is simply calculated by adding all the unpaid purchases, personal loan EMIs, cash withdrawals, applicable fees (if any), penalties for late payments (if any), and accrued interest on a credit card. It is a reflection of the total real-time debt owned.
You can clear your current outstanding balance by following the given steps diligently:
Acknowledging and understanding the ‘current outstanding’ on a credit card is crucial, as it helps cardholders in several different ways:
The current outstanding is not a figure on your credit card statement. It is a true reflection of your actual debt. Keeping things simple and clearing this debt in full is the most effective way to avoid high-interest costs, psychological stress, late fees, and long-term credit health.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs to provide credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.