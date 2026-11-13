What does Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spy affair teach investors about risks in global markets? 5 key factors to watch

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned on 12 November following allegations of multiple extramarital affairs, including a reported relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of spying for China.

The controversy also involved alleged relationships with two Nvidia employees, including a subordinate, while a third allegation surfaced after his resignation. Nvidia's board launched an investigation, and Huang agreed to testify before Congress.

The developments triggered a sharp sell-off in Nvidia shares, which closed 4.3% lower on 12 November. The stock has also lost over 26% in a month.

The sharp fall in shares of one of the world's largest AI chipmakers highlights five key risks for Indian investors exposed to global markets. Here's what experts suggest.

What does Nvidia crash mean for investors? Shauryam Gupta, CEO, Rupeezy, said the Nvidia episode highlights how even successful global companies are vulnerable to leadership, governance, and geopolitical risks. He advised existing shareholders against making impulsive decisions based on headlines.

Investors should assess Nvidia's technology, ecosystem, customer relationships, and financial strength independently of its CEO. Those with long-term horizons and diversified portfolios can wait for greater clarity, while investors with excessive exposure or shorter investment horizons should consider reducing concentration risk, he added.

Also Read | Nvidia shares fall amid Huang controversy: Check your mutual funds exposure

What are the 5 key factors to watch? Here are five key factors Indian investors should watch while assessing risks and investing in global markets:

Key-person risk and business continuity When a company depends heavily on its founder or CEO, a sudden leadership change can affect business continuity, investor confidence, and long-term growth.

Vikram Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Petros Stone LLP, suggested reviewing a company's annual report and proxy statement to assess four aspects: whether it has a clearly identified second-in-command, a disclosed succession plan, multiple senior executives, and an independent board capable of challenging the founder and management.

Opaque offshore supply-chain risks In its FY2026 filing, Nvidia disclosed that approximately 9.1% of its revenue came from customers headquartered in China, including Hong Kong. However, this figure reflects the location of direct customers, Jain said.

The recent allegations have also raised concerns about whether Nvidia's advanced chips and technology could be exposed to espionage risks, particularly given US restrictions on chip exports to China.

Gupta suggested reviewing annual reports and related disclosures for potential governance and operational risks. Investors should examine related-party transactions, dependence on major customers or intermediaries, geographical revenue exposure, rising receivables and inventory, end-user verification and export-control compliance.

They should also check contingent liabilities, including pending litigation, regulatory investigations and financial obligations.

“A useful practical rule is to compare revenue growth with cash flow from operations over three to five years. Consistent accounting profits without corresponding cash generation can indicate deteriorating earnings quality,” he added.

Geographical and AI concentration in portfolio Holding multiple foreign stocks, international funds or ETFs does not necessarily mean an investor has a diversified portfolio. Jain advised investors to:

List all direct international investments, mutual funds, and ETFs.

Download mutual funds' latest factsheets and identify the top 10 holdings.

Calculate overall exposure to individual companies.

Break down investments by country and sector, particularly technology, AI, and semiconductors. Investors should build international exposure gradually through diversified regional or broad-market funds rather than trying to identify the next winning country. A staggered investment approach can also reduce the risk of entering a market at an unfavourable valuation, Gupta suggested.

Valuation risks in the AI and semiconductor space For AI and semiconductor investments, Gupta said investors should compare the current share price with expected earnings over the next 12 months and two to three years to assess valuation through the forward P/E ratio.

They should also track free cash flow after capital expenditure, return on invested capital, dependence on large cloud-service providers, order visibility and whether earnings revisions justify current valuations.

Investors can now go with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Broadcom, ASML, Micron Technology and AMD instead of Nvidia, he added.

Geopolitical and policy risks Gupta said geopolitical risks have become direct business risks, particularly for technology and semiconductor companies whose supply chains span multiple countries.