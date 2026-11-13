What does Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spy affair teach investors about risks in global markets? 5 key factors to watch

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned on 12 November following allegations of multiple extramarital affairs, including a reported relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of spying for China.
The controversy also involved alleged relationships with two Nvidia employees, including a subordinate, while a third allegation surfaced after his resignation. Nvidia's board launched an investigation, and Huang agreed to testify before Congress.
The developments triggered a sharp sell-off in Nvidia shares, which closed 4.3% lower on 12 November. The stock has also lost over 26% in a month.
The sharp fall in shares of one of the world's largest AI chipmakers highlights five key risks for Indian investors exposed to global markets. Here's what experts suggest.
Shauryam Gupta, CEO, Rupeezy, said the Nvidia episode highlights how even successful global companies are vulnerable to leadership, governance, and geopolitical risks. He advised existing shareholders against making impulsive decisions based on headlines.
Investors should assess Nvidia's technology, ecosystem, customer relationships, and financial strength independently of its CEO. Those with long-term horizons and diversified portfolios can wait for greater clarity, while investors with excessive exposure or shorter investment horizons should consider reducing concentration risk, he added.
Here are five key factors Indian investors should watch while assessing risks and investing in global markets:
When a company depends heavily on its founder or CEO, a sudden leadership change can affect business continuity, investor confidence, and long-term growth.
Vikram Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Petros Stone LLP, suggested reviewing a company's annual report and proxy statement to assess four aspects: whether it has a clearly identified second-in-command, a disclosed succession plan, multiple senior executives, and an independent board capable of challenging the founder and management.
In its FY2026 filing, Nvidia disclosed that approximately 9.1% of its revenue came from customers headquartered in China, including Hong Kong. However, this figure reflects the location of direct customers, Jain said.
The recent allegations have also raised concerns about whether Nvidia's advanced chips and technology could be exposed to espionage risks, particularly given US restrictions on chip exports to China.
Gupta suggested reviewing annual reports and related disclosures for potential governance and operational risks. Investors should examine related-party transactions, dependence on major customers or intermediaries, geographical revenue exposure, rising receivables and inventory, end-user verification and export-control compliance.
They should also check contingent liabilities, including pending litigation, regulatory investigations and financial obligations.
“A useful practical rule is to compare revenue growth with cash flow from operations over three to five years. Consistent accounting profits without corresponding cash generation can indicate deteriorating earnings quality,” he added.
Holding multiple foreign stocks, international funds or ETFs does not necessarily mean an investor has a diversified portfolio. Jain advised investors to:
Investors should build international exposure gradually through diversified regional or broad-market funds rather than trying to identify the next winning country. A staggered investment approach can also reduce the risk of entering a market at an unfavourable valuation, Gupta suggested.
For AI and semiconductor investments, Gupta said investors should compare the current share price with expected earnings over the next 12 months and two to three years to assess valuation through the forward P/E ratio.
They should also track free cash flow after capital expenditure, return on invested capital, dependence on large cloud-service providers, order visibility and whether earnings revisions justify current valuations.
Investors can now go with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Broadcom, ASML, Micron Technology and AMD instead of Nvidia, he added.
Gupta said geopolitical risks have become direct business risks, particularly for technology and semiconductor companies whose supply chains span multiple countries.
Jain suggested assessing where a company earns its revenue and manufactures its products, including its dependence on difficult-to-replace suppliers. Investors should also examine which governments could restrict its access to customers, technology, components or markets.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.