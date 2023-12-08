What does RBI’s MPC meet outcome spell for banking and housing loan sectors?
Favourable economic indicators and a steady interest rate environment have the potential to draw investments into the banking sector, fostering additional growth and advancement. With the anticipation of interest rates remaining stable, heightened interest is expected in the housing loan sector.
At the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on December 08, 2023, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the MPC’s decision to maintain the repo rate at 6.5 per cent. After a three-day bi-monthly meeting, the committee emphasized its dedication to maintaining its existing policy stance. It was evident from the announcement that the RBI has no intent to withdraw its accommodation stance regarding its decision on repo rates.