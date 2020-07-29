What does scrapping of long-term motor covers mean for existing policyholders?

What happens to your NCB now? “Existing policyholders wouldn’t get NCB separately during the policy tenure and this was one of the drawbacks of the long-term package policies. Now, if they have taken the bundled policy (one-year OD and full-tenure TP) then they can buy OD component from another insurer who offers them the best price. These customers will get 20% NCB if they don’t make a claim in the first year and so on," said Das.