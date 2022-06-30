What does the report card for balanced advantage funds look like?

More importantly, while the model is designed to work well when the markets are trending either up or down, it may not deliver in range-bound markets. Elaborating on the fund’s recent underperformance, a person familiar with the matter who did not wish to be named, said that the model is not suitable for a volatile but range-bound market, such as the one seen over the last 6-8 months. According to him, the model tends to perform well when the markets are either trending up or down, that is, moving up or down by more than 8-10% over the course of a year. A market that is volatile without moving meaningfully in either direction does not suit a trend-based BAF model.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}