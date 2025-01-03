Getting a credit card, a loan, and even some houses will be affected based on your credit history; in other words, credit history is a huge component of your financial life. The CIBIL score reflects your creditworthiness with a number. Having a "written off" status may make all the difference between many doors opening in your future and few of them.
The credit history will be listed in a comprehensive report done by CIBIL; this is kept updated by Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited-CIBIL and contains loans, credit card information with their respective payback or default history details. Hence, it will play a part in determining the lenders' decision towards accepting any of your applications for credit.
A credit history is a detailed report of all your borrowing and payment habits. Starting from electricity bills to credit cards and personal loans, it covers all these. Lenders calculate how reliable you are as a borrower by analysing your credit score, which is based on your credit history whenever you apply for credit.
In case your loan has "written off" status in your CIBIL report, it generally means that the lender thinks that such loan is completely unrecoverable after there has been no payment at all from your side for a set time frame, say three months or more. Your creditworthiness suffers terribly as potential lenders would consider you to be a hazardous borrower. Because it means you haven't been reliable regarding paying back obligations, it can hurt your chances to obtain credit in the long run.
The following are some frequent mistakes that can be found in your CIBIL report.
Here's what to do if a "written off" status appears in your CIBIL report:
In conclusion, if the status for your loan is "written off" on your CIBIL report, then it means that the lender has formally declared your debt uncollectible. Even if paying off the debt could fix the problem, your creditworthiness may be negatively impacted for some time. This will further make it harder to rent a house, lower your chances of getting credit, and drop your CIBIL score.
