What earnings season surprises say about a stock
- Being data centric and steadfast to investing principles are key to success
Investors are always on the lookout for an investment edge that will not only help them identify ‘quality-focused’ companies/avenues but also curate potentially winning strategies. Analysing quarterly results vis-à-vis expectations can play a key role in revaluating an individual’s existing holdings and ascertaining new ideas with the potential to generate alpha.