What equity-linked debentures are and how to use them

Equity-linked debentures (ELDs) are structured fixed-income products that combine the benefits of capital protection along with participation in returns from equity markets. Their coupon income is based on returns from a pre-defined equity product, such as a market index like the Nifty. A portion of the principal amount in ELDs is invested in fixed- income securities so that it matures to the face value of ELDs at the time of maturity.

The principal is thus protected. The balance is invested in equity markets through derivative products such as call options. The coupon earned by ELDs depends on the performance of the stock markets during its tenor and the participation ratio defined at the time of issue. If an ELD has a participation ratio of 75% and the index goes up by 12%, then the coupon will be 9%.

ELDs have to be held to maturity for the benefits to accrue. ELDs are credit rated and listed on stock exchanges. However, the liquidity is very poor in the secondary markets.