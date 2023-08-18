What every investor can expect from their equity saving funds3 min read 18 Aug 2023, 12:34 AM IST
Equity saving funds can generate a little more than inflation over the longer term
After spending more than 20 months in a rangebound manner, key equity indices are rallying strongly from April this year. At new highs, retail investors, especially the conservative ones, find it challenging to enter the market and allocate across assets and get the timing right. The recent rate pauses by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Federal Reserve suggest that interest rates may be peaking. Adding to all these, recent taxation changes in debt funds have made asset allocation even more complex for retail investors.