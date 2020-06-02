Opinion | What expensive workers in their 50s need to do

But this is not enough. At this age and stage, you still have at least 30 years ahead of you of good to declining health. You need to think of a second career that you begin now, which will take you into your 70s. It is a good idea to take the ego out, wash it and hang it out to dry. It does not matter if you were the regional head of a large MNC, or a partner in a consultancy—what matters is the skills you have and how you are able to use them to earn a living income. An income in today’s rupees that prevents you from dipping into your retirement corpus. A wise friend told me recently that 50s is a very good time to make career transitions—you have the wisdom of the 60s with the energy of the 40s. If you begin something new now, it will take the next few years of work to make it start paying off—whether it is a new enterprise or a consultancy or part-time work.