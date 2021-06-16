What experts say on manual filing of remittance forms

In case a person is sending money overseas, he or she needs to declare it to the tax department using Form 15CA and to the bank through which the remittance is being made. This declaration shows that tax has been paid on the money remitted. The declaration will have all the details of the remitter and the recipient of remittances. If you are remitting money under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), you have to use Form 15CA, which has four parts—A,B,C and D. Part C is generally used by the chartered accountants for their declaration.

