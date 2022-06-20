What are the factors I should look into to choose a health insurance policy2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 12:07 PM IST
- One should have a sum insured which is 1.5 times of your annual income (Self + Spouse put together).
I am a 43-year-old with two kids, currently posted in Mumbai. The age of my spouse is 39. I want to buy a health insurance policy for my family with three dependents. Please suggest me suitable health insurance policy options, how much insurance cover would be enough in Mumbai, and what are the factors I should look into to choose the right health insurance policy.