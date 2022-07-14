What factors to consider when choosing the right fund to invest in?

Regarding tax harvesting, if I understand your question correctly, you are asking if returns from the portfolio can be reinvested annually (up to ₹1 lakh), since this withdrawal would not be subject to tax. For any serious long-term portfolio such a strategy would yield marginal dividends, if any. Also, this tax concession might go away in any budget which means that this is not a sustainable strategy over the long term. Waiting for the goal to get nearer and reallocating your portfolio to more and more debt and liquid funds every passing year would be the prudent strategy.

