What FD, debt mutual fund investors should do after RBI holds policy rates

So what does that mean from an investment point of view ? Before I answer that let us understand that your investments in debt mutual funds and bonds are linked to secondary market yields. Just like you buy and sell equity at stock exchanges, debt too has a secondary market where you buy and sell existing debt instruments which may have been issued by the central government, state government or corporates. Demand and supply of these instruments determines the price of the particular instrument. This in turn impacts the net asset value of your debt fund. This is why , although the policy rates do not change, the NAV of your debts funds or your portfolio holdings change.