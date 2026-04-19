What great minds like Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett think about investing—timeless lessons you shouldn't ignore

The India stock markets closed Friday on a strong note amid optimism over a peace deal between the United States-Israel and Iran. There has been volatility globally due to the war, which started on 28 February, and subsequent impact on oil and fuel supply due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Now, buoyed by easing geopolitical concerns and improving investor sentiment, the overall trend has remained upward, with broader markets outperforming the benchmark indices.
Amid this fluctuation and with no definite end date to the war in sight, we take a look at the top 20 investment tips from the 17 best investors of all time, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham and Peter Lynch. Here are some timeless investment lessons you should not ignore:
The meaning of Marks quote is that buying for brand status or hype is counterintuitive for an investor. According to him, your focus should not be on what stocks are doing good, but whether a good stock makes sense for your portfolio. For example, buying only tech stocks because of the Magnificent Seven surge is likely to hit your full portfolio on any one single bad day. But spreading out your allocation between equally good names across categories (e.g. mix of tech, pharma, finance companies etc.) could help keep the value of your investment above water on the worst days.
What Buffett calls for here is discernment and careful consideration before you buy anything. This means that instead of trying to “time” the market, ordinary investors are better off making decisive moves that make sense for their own goals and targets. To be “fearful when others are greedy and greedy only when others are fearful” denotes not making emotional or irrational calls during market highs or lows but sticking to your analysis for what works best for you.
According to Graham, the general public is not technically or by experience equipped to make predictions about how the markets could perform. Even experts admit they sometimes made mistakes, had bad calls, pulled out too early or skipped on something that turned to be gold.
Here Templeton notes that long-term investing is more about the results rather than the stops on the way. If at the end of your tenure, your investment has gained its potential compared to where to started, the ups and downs in the middle years do not matter. The advice is important to remember when spooked by short-term disruptions to stock prices.
Here, Soros notes that while the movies make stock investing seem like a high powered 24x7 on-the-go mission that reaps immediate rewards. The reality for most investors is more simple. There is not continous stock price tracking, short strategies or options games that is viable in the long-run. For most investors, the best bet could be sticking to the boring long-term investment route.
The point here is that you should not be putting your life savings into the uncertain and volatile stock markets. While high reward, the high risk is a real factor, and many investors have been victim to wipeouts when they enter the stock markets with rose coloured glasses or expectations of immediate wealth.
His statements advice that investors be prepared for the possibility that even the “surest” bet could fail.
Granthan notes that ordinary investors have a much better choice to make decisions that are tailored in their own best interest compared to professionals, who aim to show good returns, but have to show that they are “working”, even when sitting for the long game is the wiser choice.
He notes that making decisions without knowledge of what you are wading into, choosing over the other options, or the consequences is going down a road that leads to loss. This is a advice also repeated by Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, who often encourage only investing in businesses you understand.
The point here is very similar to Bob Farell and Benjamin Graham's quotes. Making decisions based on hype or past performance is only sustaining to some end. Beyond a point, no one can predict the market, world events or other complications that make kings and paupers of companies on the exchanges.
The point here is that a stock worth ₹1,000 could tank to ₹800 based on data on any given day. While unusual, investors must be prepared for the uncertainty.
In the same vein as the others, the analyst acknowledges that beyond reasonable possibilities, even the highest investment authority, cannot predict how the markets may turn and what works or doesn't.
An often-repeated refrain among experts. Ellis also feels that there is no timing the market. Based on circumstances, you could make big bucks on one short-term investment, but that would be like lightening in the bottle — something that cannot be replicated. Overall, the long-term is guaranteed to make you money based on the power of compounding.
The point here is that the good and bad times and part of a cycle. Troughs are not the end of the world, and highs will not realistically last without a dip. Thus, instead of overt optimism or pessimism based on stock prices, the middle road is a wiser choice, as per Miller.
An important factor to running a business, is anticipating or being prepared for the various decisions along the way. Price's quote notes that good businesses come with some unshakeable fundamentals, and this includes a management team that knows what it is doing. If the leaders have a clear vision, mapped pathway and qualities to take the decisions through, it tells you about the future of a company and whether it is a good investment over the long run.
Icahn has over the years expressed the view that there is policy problem with how corporate America is governed, noting that with some exceptions, “wrong people” are running US companies. He believes that lack of liquidation of bad businesses and protection of bad management by boards takes away value for stakeholders.
Neff proposes taking calculated risks when investing in the markets, even if your choice is not the popular one. This one may not be everyone's cup of tea, but for the more seasoned, once you know what works for you, following your own analysis may pay off better than following the herd, he feels.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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