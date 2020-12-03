What happens after you file your income tax return in India?

2. Reassessment: This is resorted to when the tax authorities have ‘reasons to believe’ that some taxable income pertaining to any earlier year has escaped the tax net. This type of assessment can be initiated if no ITR has been filed or where an ITR was filed but some income or part of income had escaped tax. The tax authorities can generally go back up to four to six years, to reopen the assessment depending on the quantum of income involved. This period may be extended to 16 years where such income relates to any asset (including financial interest in an entity) located outside India. The notice for reassessment requires the taxpayer to furnish its ITR for the year for which the notice is issued.