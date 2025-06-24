What happens if you default on a gold loan? Consequences explained

A gold loan is one of the simplest secured loan alternatives in India that allows borrowers to use their gold coins or jewellery as collateral to meet an urgent expense. However, if the debt is not serviced it may harm you greatly. Let’s find out in detail what happens if you do not repay a gold loan on time and why it matters.
When a borrower does not clear their loan as per the scheduled calendar i.e. fails to pay their EMIs, fails to pay the interest, or fails to pay the total principal by the end of the term, it is known as a gold loan default. Gold is a security for the gold loan, but non-payment can lead to adverse financial and legal impacts.
If after a grace period, usually 30 to 90 days of default, lenders may begin collection proceedings:
Defaulting on a gold loan impacts the view of banks and NBFCs negatively on you; even if you pay back your overdue gold loan you may have a poor repayment history which can have repercussions in the future when trying to apply for credit cards, personal loans, or home loans and it may also result in elevated interest rates on loans.
So, if you are struggling financially, consider taking the steps below before it's too late:
In conclusion, defaulting on a gold loan does not only lead to the loss of your gold. That event sets in motion a chain of legal and financial events, which may limit future borrowing options. Always borrow responsibly, read the loan agreement, keep in communication with your lender in case challenges arise in repayment.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.