Personal Loan: What happens if you default on your loan EMI payment?

In today's fast-paced world, personal loans have become essential financial tools for various needs, from home improvements to medical emergencies. However, the ease of obtaining these loans often overshadows the significant consequences of failing to meet monthly payments, commonly known as EMIs (Equated Monthly Instalments). Defaulting on your EMI obligations can severely impact your financial stability and credit rating.
To mitigate the risk of default, consider the following strategies:
Defaulting on personal loan EMIs can have serious repercussions, from damage to your credit score to potential legal action. To avoid these negative outcomes, it’s crucial to understand your loan agreement and make timely payments.
If you find yourself in financial distress, proactively communicate with your lender to explore options like refinancing or modified repayment plans. Consulting with a certified financial advisor can also provide personalised guidance tailored to your unique situation.
Note: Personal loan interest rates and other provisions keep changing with time. Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's official website for the latest updates.
