What happens if you don’t extend SCSS tenure? Rules, interest and withdrawal explained

The Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS) is a government-backed investment option designed for individuals aged 60 years and above that provides quarterly interest payments at a predetermined rate, along with capital safety. It also offers higher interest rates than most fixed deposits.

Individuals aged 55 to 60 are also eligible to apply for the scheme, provided they have retired under a superannuation or voluntary retirement scheme and open an account within one month of receiving their retirement benefits. In addition, retired defence personnel can invest in SCSS from the age of 50 years, subject to the applicable conditions.

The scheme has a fixed maturity period of five years, after which investors can either withdraw the entire amount or extend the account in blocks of three years. Earlier, an extension was allowed only once. After an amendment was notified in November 2023, SCSS account holders can now do it as many times as they want, provided Form 4 is submitted within 1 year of the maturity date. Here's what happens if an investor fails to apply for an extension within the stipulated window:

What happens to the account if you don't extend it post maturity?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What happens if I don't extend my SCSS account after maturity? ⌵ If you do not apply for an extension, your SCSS account will not automatically renew. It will remain a matured account, and the balance will earn interest at the Post Office Savings Account rate (currently 4%) instead of the SCSS rate until withdrawal. 2 What is the consequence of not extending an SCSS account on time? ⌵ There is no direct monetary penalty for failing to extend your SCSS account on time. However, you will lose the benefit of the attractive SCSS interest rate, resulting in an opportunity loss. 3 Can I partially withdraw funds and extend the remaining balance in my SCSS account? ⌵ No, SCSS rules do not permit partial extensions. The extension applies to the entire balance in the account on the maturity date. If you wish to withdraw a portion, you would need to close the account and reinvest the eligible amount. 4 How do I apply to extend my SCSS account? ⌵ To extend your SCSS account, visit the post office or bank where your account is held and submit Form-4 (or Form-B) within one year of maturity. You can also apply online through the Department of Posts' internet banking portal. 5 What interest rate does my SCSS account earn if it's not extended? ⌵ If your SCSS account is not formally extended within the prescribed period after maturity, the balance will earn interest at the applicable Post Office Savings Account rate, which is currently 4% per annum.

According to Suraj Singh, Founder of SD Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants, if no extension request is made, the SCSS account does not automatically renew and remains a matured account awaiting closure or withdrawal by the depositor.

However, once the account matures, the deposit no longer earns the SCSS interest rate unless the account is formally extended within the prescribed period. Instead, the balance earns interest at the applicable Post Office Savings Account rate, currently 4%, from the date of maturity until withdrawal.

Is there any penalty if investors fail to extend the account on time? Though there is no direct monetary penalty for failing to extend the account within time, the practical consequence is potential loss of the attractive SCSS interest benefit, as the investor may no longer be able to retain the funds under the same terms, said Nishant Shanker, a tax strategy expert and former senior manager of tax at EY. “The cost is therefore more of an opportunity loss rather than a punitive charge,” he told Mint.

SCSS currently offers an interest rate of 8.2% per annum. This interest rate is reviewed by the government every quarter, but once an investor opens an SCSS account, the applicable rate remains fixed for the entire tenure of that account.

Under the scheme, interest is not compounded in the account but is paid to the investor quarterly. The interest amount is credited directly to the account holder's linked savings account every quarter, providing a regular income stream for retirees.

Interest payments are scheduled for the first working day of April, July, October, and January each year, according to the official calendar.

Does the account automatically close after the 1-year extension window is over? Shanker said that the account does not automatically extinguish in the sense that the investor loses ownership of the funds. The amount remains payable to the investor upon completion of the formalities for closure.

“However, from an operational perspective, matured small savings accounts left unattended for prolonged periods may be subject to administrative compliances, making timely closure or extension advisable,” he said.

Can you withdraw the maturity amount partially and extend the remaining balance? No, investors are not allowed to make a partial extension under SCSS rules. Thereby, the extension applies to the entire balance lying in the account on the date of maturity, according to Singh.

“If an investor wishes to withdraw part of the corpus, they would generally need to close the account and reinvest eligible amounts afresh,” he said.

Minimum and maximum investment limit in SCSS The minimum deposit required is ₹1,000, and investments must be made in multiples of ₹1,000. The maximum total investment allowed across all SCSS accounts is ₹30 lakh per individual. This limit applies whether you open one account or multiple accounts at different banks or post offices.

An SCSS account can be opened either individually or jointly with a spouse. In a joint account, the entire deposit is considered the property of the first account holder, and the investment limit applies only to that person.