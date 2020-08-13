What happens if you don't file income tax return (ITR): Penalty or even jail

Due to pandemic of Corona the last date for filing of ITR for 2019 was first extended from 31st March 2020 to 30th June 2020 and then to 31st July and finally to 30th September 2020 on 29th July 202 . In my opinion the government will not give any further extension since the unlock process has been initiated and is in its advanced stage with opening of almost all the activities. So in case you have not yet filed your old ITR please avail the benefit of extension now because in case the government does not extent the date any further, you will not be able t file this old ITR ever. Since you have already missed the due date of 31st July 2020, you will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 10,000/- while filing your old ITR unless your total income is below 5 lakhs in which case in which case the amount of penalty gets restricted to Rs. 1,000/-. In addition to the late fee as explained above, you also will have to pay interest for delay in payment of unpaid taxes as well as for delay in filing of your ITR in case the entire tax liability was not discharged before 31st March 2020 either by way of advance tax or through deduction of tax at source.