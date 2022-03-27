What happens if you don’t file ITR by 31 March

Scrutiny after the belated timeline can come to you under either section 142(1) or 148, explained Poorva Prakash, partner, Deloitte India. “Notice under 142(1) is a general show cause notice which is sent by an assessing officer (AO) when they want taxpayers to file their ITRs," she said. This typically applies to taxpayers who have income below minimum taxable income threshold but are liable to file ITR as they might have foreign assets or refund to claim. “Notice under section 148 is issued when the AO believes income has escaped assessment (as the ITR is not filed). In this case, penalty can be levied at 50% or can go up to 200% of the total tax payable," said Prakash.