What happens if you file the wrong ITR form? Consequences and how to fix it

The Income Tax department has notified all income tax return (ITR) forms for assessment year 2026-27 (FY 2025-26) and enabled excel utility for the ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms, allowing taxpayers to prepare their tax returns offline and later upload them digitally.

Each ITR form is designed for specific categories of taxpayers, such as salaried individuals, those with capital gains, business income, or foreign assets. Hence, it's crucial to use the correct ITR form to ensure smooth and timely processing by the tax department.

What happens if you file the wrong ITR form? In case you end up filing an incorrect ITR form, the Income Tax Department may treat the return as defective under Section 139(9) and issue a notice requiring correction within a specified time. In such cases, the return is not processed until the defects are rectified, which in turn may delay refunds and trigger additional verification if income details do not match departmental records.

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“Once the return is filed online, it is processed by the CPC (Centralized Processing Centre) through an automated system. If there is a technical defect or mismatch with information available with the tax department, the return may be treated as defective and the taxpayer is generally given 15 days to correct it after receiving a notice,” said Gaurav Makhijani, Managing Partner at MGA.

If the highlighted defect is not rectified within the prescribed time, the return may be treated as invalid, as if no return was filed at all, Makhijani said, adding that in cases involving under-reporting or misreporting of income, the matter may later be picked up in scrutiny proceedings, which may lead to additional tax, interest, and penalties.

How to make corrections in ITR? According to Makhijani, taxpayers are given the option to correct genuine mistakes by filing a revised return. For AY 2026–27, a revised return can generally be filed up to 31 March 2027 or before completion of assessment, whichever is earlier. Even if this timeline is missed, taxpayers may still regularise omissions by filing an Updated Return (ITR-U) with additional tax and interest, which can help reduce future litigation exposure, he noted.

Meanwhile, Ritika Nayyar, Partner at Singhania & Co. added that taxpayers can correct the mistake by filing a revised return only if the original return was filed within the due date. “The revised return can be filed online through the income tax portal by selecting the option to revise the earlier return and updating the correct ITR form and details. It is advisable to correct the error as soon as possible to avoid notices or delays in processing,” she said.

Are there any penalties for filing the wrong ITR form? Nayyar said that there may not be a direct penalty simply for choosing the wrong ITR form if the mistake is genuine and corrected in time.

However, if the incorrect filing results in underreporting of income, excess deduction claims or inaccurate disclosures, taxpayers may face interest, penalties or scrutiny proceedings under the Income Tax Act. Delayed correction can also impact refunds and carry forward of losses, she noted.

Common mistakes while choosing ITR form Filing an ITR requires accurate selection of the applicable form based on the taxpayer’s income profile and disclosure requirements under the Income Tax Act. Even minor mismatches between the chosen form and actual financial details can lead to inconsistencies in reporting.

As detailed by Gautam Thacker, an Advocate at the Bombay High Court, here are some common mistakes that taxpayers may make while filing their returns: