What happens if you forget to extend your PPF account after maturity? Rules explained

A Public Provident Fund (PPF) account matures after completing 15 financial years from the end of the financial year in which it was opened. After maturity, account holders have the option to either withdraw the full amount, continue the account with fresh contributions, or keep it active without continuing deposits.
However, there may be cases where investors miss the deadline to submit the extension form after maturity. In such cases, the amount in the account remains safe until you withdraw it, but a different set of rules comes into effect regarding contributions and withdrawals.
PPF currently offers an interest rate of 7.1% per annum, which is revised on a quarterly basis and compounded annually. A depositor can invest a maximum amount of ₹1.5 lakh in the savings scheme every financial year. Each account holder must make a minimum contribution of ₹500 each year. These contributions can be made either on a monthly or annual basis.
Here is a detailed explanation of what happens if you forget to extend your PPF account after maturity and the rules that apply thereafter.
A PPF account holder must submitting Form 4 (or Form H at some institutions) to their bank or post office within one year of maturity to extend the tenure of their account and keep making contributions. This is a mandatory part of the process, and failing to do so can affect liquidity, withdrawal flexibility, and future deposits.
An investor has the option to extend the tenure of their PPF account in blocks of five years, as many times as they want. If you don't submit Form 4 within one year of the PPF account's maturity, the account still continues in blocks of five years by default. However, fresh contributions are not allowed in such cases. The existing balance continues to earn interest, and you can withdraw money only once per financial year.
In this case, since you cannot make contributions, you also lose the ability to claim tax deductions on new deposits.
You can download the Form 4 from your bank's website, such as the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, or Bank of Baroda. You can also get it by physically visiting the branch or post office, whichever is convenient for you.
PPF, which is government-backed long-term savings scheme, enjoys one of the most favourable tax treatments among investment options in India, as it falls under the EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) category. This means that contributions made to a PPF account are eligible for tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, up to ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year.
Additionally, the interest earned on investments is completely tax-free, making it an attractive option for long-term savers looking to maximise post-tax returns. Apart from that, the maturity proceeds withdrawn from a PPF account are also entirely exempt from tax, ensuring investors receive the full benefit of their accumulated corpus without any deductions.
Once the 15-year period ends, an investor can choose what to do next from these three main paths:
The decision to close or extend your PPF account should depend on an individual's immediate financial needs. If you have an urgent requirement for the money, then a withdrawal can be made. However, if you don't need the capital right away, extending the account is advisable as it gives long-term returns.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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