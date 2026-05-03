What happens if you miss a PPF contribution? Penalties, rules and how it affects your account

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) requires a minimum yearly contribution of ₹500 to keep the account active. If an investor fails to deposit this amount in a financial year, the account is treated as inactive by the bank or post office. Meanwhile, the maximum deposit allowed is ₹1.5 lakh annually.
An individual has the option to make either monthly or yearly contributions to a PPF account, as there is no fixed due date for deposits within a financial year. However, the timing of contributions can influence the interest earned.
Depositing a lump-sum amount in the scheme between 1 April and 5 April of a financial year is considered beneficial, as PPF interest is calculated based on the lowest balance between the 5th and the end of each month. If investing the full annual amount at the start of the financial year is not possible, making monthly contributions before the 5th of each month can help maximise interest earnings.
Missing a PPF contribution can affect the account's active status and requires a penalty payment of ₹50 for each defaulted year along with the minimum required contribution for those years. For example, a 2-year lapse requires ₹100 penalty, as well as ₹1,000 minimum deposits, totaling ₹1100. Once this payment is made, the account can be restored to active status.
To reactivate a discontinued PPF account, you will have to submit an application to your bank or post office where your account is maintained.
Until the payment is made, the account remains inactive, however, it continues to earn interest on existing balance. But, you are not allowed to make fresh contributions until it is revived. This can interrupt the benefit of consistent compounding over time.
If the account is not reactivated, the account still matures after 15 years, but access is limited unless revived after maturity. It may also limit flexibility for partial withdrawals or loan facilities, according to PaisaBazaar.
The PPF scheme, which is designed as a long-term savings instrument, remains one of India's most widely preferred investment options, largely due to its tax benefits, stable interest earnings and ease of access.
It allows investors to build a corpus while earning assured returns on their contributions. Backed by the Government of India, PPF is often considered a safe and reliable avenue for conservative or risk-averse investors.
At present, the deposit rate is 7.10% per annum, which is reviewed by the government every quarter. The interest rate has remained unchanged for over 6 years, since 1 April 2020. The scheme has a 15-year lock-in period, but a person can keep extending it in blocks of 5 years as many times as they want.
PPF also falls under the EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) category. This means that contributions made to a PPF account are eligible for tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, up to ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year. Additionally, the interest earned on investments is completely tax-free, and the maturity proceeds withdrawn from a PPF account are also entirely exempt from tax.
Though the lock-in period of the scheme is 15 years, partial withdrawals are permitted after 5 years, allowing investors to withdraw up to 50% of the balance, calculated based on either the end of the 4th year or the year immediately preceding the withdrawal. Apart from that, premature closure of a PPF account is allowed under specific conditions, such as serious illness or higher education.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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