What happens to FD interest rates after RBI MPC hikes interest rates? Calculation explains basis 25 bps

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, October 7, raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% from 5.25%, marking the first increase since February 2023. Members of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to raise rates by 25 bps and in a 4-2 majority to change the policy stance to “calibrated tightening”.
It noted that in the current situation, rate cuts are not a possibility in the near term. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, in his speech, flagged the threat of inflation, citing that global inflation may increase sharply, prompting global monetary tightening. Thus, there could be further hikes or a pause on current interest rates.
Notably, the RBI's decision does not mean banks will immediately or automatically increase fixed deposit rates.
This is because while the repo rate influences deposit rates, banks also factor in liquidity, deposit mobilisation needs and credit demand before revising FD offerings. Overall, a higher repo rate could eventually lead to better interest rates on new deposits as banks work out their costs and try to lure investors.
Thus, while the repo rate hike is for 25 bps, the transmission to FD rates may not be for the full 25 bps (or 0.25%), and market participants expect potential benefit only for new or renewed deposits.
New investors or those looking to reinvest can keep a watch over the coming months for any official increase in interest rates of fresh FDs and recurring deposits (RDs) at public and private banks across the country.
For existing investors, your rate of interest remains locked in for the remaining tenure / duration of your deposit. You can, however, choose to reinvest at a higher rate or take advantage of the FD laddering strategy to make the most of better rates in the future.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.