What happens to Post Office MIS after the account holder dies? Know the rules for nominees and heirs

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) is a popular small-savings scheme for investors seeking predictable income and steady cash flow. It can be a suitable option for conservative investors who prefer stable returns and want to avoid the volatility associated with market-linked investments.

But what happens to the money invested in an MIS account if the account holder dies? This is an important question for investors, particularly those who want to ensure that their savings are transferred smoothly to their intended beneficiaries.

Here is a look at the key features of the Post Office MIS, along with the rules governing claims after the account holder’s death, including who can claim the money, how nominees or legal heirs can receive it, and which documents are required.

What is the Post Office MIS? The National Savings (Monthly Income Account) Scheme, 2019, popularly also known as the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS), is a government-backed small savings scheme. It has a 5-year tenure.

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It currently offers 7.4% annual interest, payable monthly. With investment limits of ₹9 lakh for a single account and ₹15 lakh for a joint account. Let us now look at the salient features of the scheme for clarity.

Rules and regulations of Post Office MIS

Features Rules applicable as of September 4, 2026 Interest rate 7.4% per annum, payable monthly Tenure 5 years Minimum deposit ₹ 1,000 and multiples thereof Maximum deposit ₹ 9 lakh single; ₹ 15 lakh joint Joint account Up to three adults Nomination Up to four nominees; shares can be specified Nomination change/cancellation No ₹ 50 fee needed (Changed from April 2025) Premature closure Allowed after one year, subject to prescribed deduction

Source: Official website of India Post

It is important to note that the investment ceilings were revised in 2023. It was doubled from ₹4.5 lakh per account to ₹9 lakh. While the government savings promotion (amendment) rules, 2025, removed the ₹50 fee for cancellation or change of nomination.

What happens to Post Office MIS after the account holder dies? If a single MIS account holder dies, the deposit can be claimed by the registered nominee after submitting the following documents:

Duly filled the prescribed claim form. Death certificate in original. Passbook, Aadhaar details and KYC documents. Other allied documents as per requirements on a case-by-case basis. Furthermore, when multiple nominees are registered, payment follows their recorded shares; if shares are not specified, surviving nominees receive equal shares.

What about the cases with no nomination? If there is no nomination, the legal heirs can claim the money. For claims up to ₹5 lakh, India Post permits seamless settlement options through prescribed documents, including an affidavit, indemnity and disclaimer, subject to applicable conditions.

Whereas for claims above ₹5 lakh without legal evidence, a succession certificate from a competent court is required. A disputed claim may also require court-issued legal authority. It is therefore wise to update documents properly to avoid such a situation, as it may cause delays and problems later on.

For a joint MIS account, surviving holder(s) can continue operating the account, subject to the applicable scheme rules. Hence, it is clear that the MIS deposit does not lapse upon the account holder's death. A valid, updated nomination can significantly simplify the settlement process. Resolve doubts and disputes amicably and help ensure that the investment reaches the intended beneficiary.