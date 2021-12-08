What happens to the FD account if the deposit holder dies?

In India, the law relating to gifts is broadly governed by the provisions of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, and the Indian Contact Act, 1872. Regarding a potential amendment, you should first see the actual document itself, to see if it contains any provisions regarding the process for amendment, e.g. all parties to mutually agree to any amendments in writing. If so, the contractual procedure would need to be followed. If not, then by way of a practical approach, the parties to the gift deed may collectively sign a deed of amendment to the gift deed, containing the revised details, and acknowledge the lack of a formal amendment clause. As you mentioned the deed is unregistered, the amendment would not need to be registered either, but speak to your attorney to understand the consequences of non-registration.

