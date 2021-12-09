What happens to the insurance if one fails to pay the premium?

I am assuming that your question is about life insurance. When a premium remains unpaid, the policy benefits cease to be in force. However, you will have several options when you are ready to pay premiums again. Your current insurer would give you an option to revive the old policy. To revive the policy, you will need to pay all unpaid premiums along with interest and other administrative charges that the insurer may levy. The insurer may require a good health declaration or a medical check-up based on the sum assured. The principal advantage will be that the old premium rate will apply to the remainder of the policy term.