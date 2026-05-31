What happens to your bank account after moving abroad and can you use it again if you return to India?

Many Indians move abroad every year for work, higher education or business opportunities, while some may also have plans to return after a few years. Visas, taxation and investments form a crucial part of relocation planning, but the status of existing bank accounts in India is another important aspect that deserves equal attention. If you fail to do so, there can be consequences.
Under Indian banking regulations, a person's residential status determines the type of bank account they can hold. This means once a person leaves India for reasons mentioned above, they are treated as non-resident Indian (NRI), and at this stage, a normal resident savings account is supposed to be converted into a special NRI account, known as NRO (non-resident ordinary) account.
Understanding these conversion and banking rules can help avoid compliance issues and ensure smooth banking operations both during your stay overseas and even after your return to India.
If the bank account holder moved abroad but the account continued to operate during that period, it may amount to a technical FEMA non-compliance because the account was still being used under the wrong residential status, according to Bhargav Baisoya, Legal Associate at Jotwani Associates.
He added that the same rule applies even if occasional transactions were made by family members who are residing in India as the money in the account still belongs to the account holder.
If you fail to convert your savings account to an NRO account after becoming an NRI, the money in it does not disappear. However, there can be tax and compliance issues because banks apply different rules to residents and NRIs.
“If the bank was never informed that the person had shifted abroad, the account would have continued under resident rules, which may create a mismatch in tax treatment for those years. In most cases, banks allow the account and FD to be regularised once the person returns to India,” Baisoya told Mint.
According to the expert an NRI is not supposed to continue operating a normal resident savings account after shifting abroad as per FEMA rules. Hence, failure to convert the account can amount to a regulatory violation.
“However, banks and regulators usually treat genuine oversight differently from deliberate misuse. If the account involved small amounts and there is no suspicion of illegal transactions, the issue is generally resolved by updating the account status and completing compliance formalities,” he said, adding that serious penalties are imposed only in cases involving large undisclosed funds, suspicious transactions, or intentional concealment.
Yes, in most cases, people who moved abroad earlier can resume using the same bank account after returning to India, but the account must first be regularised with the bank, Baisoya said. The individual would usually need to inform the bank about their return, update their KYC documents, and get the account converted back into a regular resident account before resuming normal operations.
Under FEMA, once a person moves abroad for work or a long-term stay, they are legally treated as an NRI and are expected to convert their normal resident savings account into a permitted NRI account. If f this was not done, it becomes a technical compliance issue, even if the account only contained small amounts like ₹10,000, the expert said.
In ordinary cases involving small balances and no suspicious transactions, banks generally allow the account to be regularised and used again without major difficulty, he said. Hence, compliance with FEMA rules is necessary.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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