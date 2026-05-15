What happens to your EPF account if you become an NRI? Rules explained

For many salaried Indians, the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF remains one of the largest long-term retirement savings pools. If you become a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), your EPF account does not automatically get closed, but the way it is treated under Employees' Provident Fund Organsation (EPFO) rules changes.
The rules depend on an individual's employment status, citizenship, and the country they move to. From EPF withdrawals and tax implications to social security agreements signed by India with other nations, here's a detailed explanation on what happens to your EPF account after becoming an NRI.
When an Indian resident becomes an NRI, their EPF account remains active. However, the rules governing the contributions, withdrawals and account operations change. Here are some key EPF rules NRIs should know:
To be eligible to withdraw EPF funds after becoming an NRI, individuals must meet certain eligibility conditions and submit the required documents as part of the claim process.
The EPF withdrawal process for NRIs can be completed online through the EPFO member portal. Here are the key steps involved:
Step 1: Log in to the EPFO member portal using your UAN (Universal Account Number) and password.
Step 2: Select the online claim option and fill out Form 19 for EPF withdrawal or Form 10C for pension withdrawal.
Step 3: Upload all the required documents mentioned in the portal.
Step 4: Submit the application and save the claim reference number for tracking purposes.
Step 5: The EPFO will verify the application and process the withdrawal request.
Once the request is approved by the authorities, the funds will be credited to the linked Indian bank account. The entire process usually takes 7-10 days.
However, NRIs may still need to check the tax rules in their country of residence, as the withdrawn amount could be taxable there depending on local laws.
If you have completed five years of continuous service in India, the entire EPF withdrawal amount, including the employee's and the employer's contribution, as well as the interest, is fully exempt from tax in India. In such cases, no Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is applicable on the withdrawal.
However, if the EPF balance is withdrawn before 5 years, TDS of 10% is applicable for those with a valid PAN card, and a higher interest rate for those who do not have a PAN. NRIs can also use Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) to reduce this tax burden, if applicable.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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