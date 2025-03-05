I am planning to buy a home and will be taking a loan to finance my purchase. While exploring my options, I came across loan protection insurance. I want to understand whether it is necessary and how it can benefit me. – Name withheld on request Buying a home or car is a dream come true, but what happens if life throws an unexpected curveball?

While securing a loan is a well-planned decision, many borrowers overlook a crucial aspect—loan protection insurance.

Though not mandatory, it acts as a financial shield, ensuring that unforeseen events like job loss, illness, or an untimely demise don’t turn your dream purchase into a burden for your loved ones.

Safety net Loans, whether for a home or a car, come with long-term commitments. In case of unexpected life events—such as job loss, medical emergencies, or an unfortunate demise—loan obligations can become a financial strain for your family.

Loan insurance ensures that the burden of repayment does not fall on your loved ones, protecting them from potential financial distress.

What risks does it address? Loan protection insurance typically covers multiple risks:

Loss of life – In case of the borrower’s demise, the insurance ensures that the outstanding loan is repaid, securing the asset and relieving the family from debt obligations.

Critical illness or disability – If the borrower is diagnosed with a major illness or faces a disability affecting their earning capacity, insurance can help cover the loan repayments.

Job loss protection – Certain policies offer temporary coverage for EMIs if the borrower loses their job involuntarily.

Hospitalisation – There are plans that provide financial relief in case of hospitalisation.

Impact on loan affordability and EMI structure Loan insurance does come at an additional cost, but it is structured to be affordable. Borrowers can choose to pay a one-time premium or have the premium included in their EMIs, making it easier to manage financially.

The cost varies based on loan tenure, coverage type, and the borrower’s profile. However, the long-term benefits far outweigh the nominal cost, as it acts as a financial shield during crises.

How to choose the right loan insurance? Borrowers should consider:

Coverage benefits – Select a plan that aligns with your risk factors, such as health concerns, job security, or financial dependents.

Premium affordability – Ensure the insurance cost fits within your budget without significantly increasing your EMIs.

Loan tenure and repayment obligations – Longer tenures and larger loan amounts may warrant comprehensive coverage.

Conclusion While loan protection insurance is not compulsory, it is a valuable financial tool that ensures stability in unpredictable times.

Borrowers taking home or auto loans should consider it as a safeguard against potential risks, ensuring that their assets remain protected and their families remain financially secure.

In an unpredictable economy, securing a loan with the right insurance coverage provides a safety net, ensuring long-term financial stability.