What happens to your mutual fund units if an AMC shuts down? Franklin Templeton and Morgan Stanley cases offer answers

For mutual fund investors, an asset management company (AMC) shutting down can raise concerns about the safety and accessibility of their investments. Since the AMC manages the schemes, its insolvency, exit or inability to continue operations may leave investors unsure about what happens to their units. However, an AMC’s closure does not mean investors lose ownership of the underlying assets.

That is because the AMC and the mutual fund scheme are legally and structurally separate. Mutual funds are set up as trusts, with the scheme’s assets held for the benefit of unit holders, while the AMC’s role is to manage those investments. The securities are also held separately through a SEBI-registered custodian and do not form part of the AMC’s own balance sheet.

Shweta Rajani, Head - Mutual Funds, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, said that if an AMC is unable to manage a scheme, it can either be transferred to another AMC or wound up, depending on the circumstances. If another fund house takes over, investors can continue to hold their units under the new AMC; if the scheme is wound up, its assets are liquidated and the proceeds are returned to investors.

What happens to your mutual fund units? Investors’ mutual fund units do not disappear if an AMC shuts down, Rajani said. The AMC manages the fund but does not own the underlying investments.

“So any equity, bonds or other securities held by the scheme continue to belong to the unit holders,” she said.

If the AMC can no longer manage the scheme, it can either be transferred to another AMC or the scheme can be closed down, depending on the circumstances. If another AMC takes over, it assumes responsibility for managing the investments. Investors continue to hold their units under the new fund house.

If the scheme is closed down, the assets are liquidated and the proceeds are returned to investors.

Rajani cited the example of Franklin Templeton India, which shut six debt schemes in 2020. The underlying assets remained with the schemes, and more than ₹25,000 crore was eventually returned to investors.

This separation between the AMC and the scheme is important because an AMC’s financial difficulties do not directly mean that the scheme’s underlying investments are at risk.

Why an AMC’s creditors cannot claim your mutual fund assets The structure of a mutual fund provides a layer of separation between the fund house and investors’ assets.

“Every mutual fund is structured as a trust, where the trustees hold the assets on behalf of the unit holders, while the AMC is only responsible for managing those investments,” Rajani said.

The securities are held separately by a SEBI-registered custodian and do not sit on the AMC’s own balance sheet. Therefore, if an AMC runs into financial difficulties, its creditors cannot claim the mutual fund’s investments because those assets belong to the scheme and are held for the benefit of unit holders.

The sponsor, trustees, AMC and custodian also have separate responsibilities within the mutual fund structure, creating different layers of oversight and protection for investors.

If an AMC is no longer able to manage a scheme, the trustees assess the situation and can seek SEBI’s approval to transfer the scheme to another AMC or wind it up.

Rajani pointed to the example of Morgan Stanley, which closed its India mutual fund business, after which HDFC Mutual Fund took over the schemes. Investors continued to hold their investments under the new AMC without having to exit their holdings.

Can investors redeem their units if an AMC stops operations? The answer depends on what happens to the scheme.

If the scheme is transferred to another AMC, investors are usually given an exit window during which they can redeem their units without an exit load. They can then decide whether to continue with the new fund house or exit.

If the scheme is wound up, investors receive the proceeds after the scheme’s assets are liquidated, according to the applicable process.

Investors are informed about the transition, timelines and available options through official communication from the AMC and trustees, along with the required disclosures to SEBI, Rajani said.

For investors who receive such a notification, the first step should be to understand what is actually happening to their scheme rather than immediately redeeming their investment.

If another AMC is taking over, investors can assess its investment approach and decide whether the scheme continues to fit their investment objectives. A change in AMC by itself does not necessarily mean they need to exit.

If the scheme is being wound up, investors should follow the stated process and timelines and ensure their bank details are updated to receive the proceeds.