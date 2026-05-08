What happens to your PPF account if you move abroad? NRI rules explained

Moving abroad does not automatically mean you have to shut your Public Provident Fund (PPF) account before maturity. However, the rules governing the account change once your residential status becomes Non-Resident Indian (NRI) under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
As per the current rules, NRIs cannot open a new PPF account. However, if the account was opened while the individual was a resident Indian, it can continue till maturity. Understanding these regulations is important to avoid penalties, compliance issues, or loss of benefits. Here's a detailed explanation of how your PPF account will function after your residential status changes.
Like resident account holders, NRIs are also required to maintain a minimum deposit of ₹500 per financial year to keep their PPF account active during its original 15-year tenure. If this minimum contribution is not made in a financial year, the account may become inactive and require reactivation through prescribed procedures and penalties.
NRIs who opened their PPF account while they were resident Indians are allowed to continue contributing to their existing PPF account during this period, but they cannot extend the tenure beyond 15 years.
Resident Indians can extend their contributions to PPF in blocks of five years, as many times as they want. This can be done with or without fresh contributions. The PPF currently offers an interest rate of 7.1% per annum, which is revised on a quarterly basis and compounded annually.
Once the PPF account matures, the accumulated corpus must be credited to the individual’s Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) account. The PPF balance is non-repatriable, which means it cannot be directly transferred abroad.
However, funds in an NRO account can be remitted overseas up to $1 million (around ₹8.3 crore) per financial year, after paying applicable taxes, according to guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Once an individual becomes an NRI, they are required to inform their bank or financial institution about the change in residential status, as the PPF proceeds will be transferred to this account upon maturity. The bank will then convert the existing savings account into an NRO account, as required by the RBI.
This ensures that income earned in India, such as rent, dividends, pension, or maturity proceeds from investments, is managed in compliance with foreign exchange regulations prescribed under FEMA and RBI guidelines.
A depositor can invest a maximum amount of ₹1.5 lakh in PPF every financial year, and the same rule applies to NRIs as well.
The PPF enjoys one of the most favourable tax treatments among investment options in India, as it falls under the EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) category. This means that contributions made to a PPF account are eligible for tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, up to ₹1.5 lakh in a financial year.
Additionally, the interest earned on investments is completely tax-free, making it an attractive option for long-term savers looking to maximise post-tax returns. Apart from that, the maturity proceeds withdrawn from a PPF account are also entirely exempt from tax, ensuring investors receive the full benefit of their accumulated corpus without any deductions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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