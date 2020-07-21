Sahana Bose, 31, travels quite a bit for work. Before the pandemic hit, Bose was saving up points on her travel card to use for a vacation, but then all her plans went for a toss, like everyone else’s.

Travel credit cards are designed to help you earn rewards you can utilize to make travel more affordable, like airline miles or discounts on hotel bookings. But since the covid-19 pandemic has ruled out most travel for the foreseeable future, what will happen to your accumulated reward points? Here’s what to expect.

What’s a travel card?

A travel card is a category of credit cards that are designed with the needs of the traveller in mind.

While a normal credit card gives you rewards in the form of cashbacks or points which can then be redeemed in the form of discounts when shopping at places such as the restaurants and petrol pumps, a travel credit card offers travel-specific benefits like airline miles and discounts on hotel bookings.

Travel credit cards can be co-branded or non-co-branded. The co-branded ones have partner travel brands which offer better discounts. But this only works well for those who are loyal to those brands.

Rewards and benefits

Travel credit cards work for people who travel frequently. They make airfares cheaper by allowing you to convert points into air miles, offer special discounts on select travel and booking websites, airport lounge access, auto upgrades on flight tickets and excess baggage allowance.

Another benefit some travel credit cards offer is discounts and offers at partner hotels and restaurants, including discounts of tariff and complimentary services.

Rewards vary from card to card, depending on the tie-ups the issuer has with airline companies, hotels and travel portals.

What should you do?

What you can do with travel rewards depends on the terms and conditions applied by the issuer. “A vast majority of cards will allow you to convert travel benefits into non-travel category ones. For instance, you can convert airline miles into in-catalogue purchases or cashbacks, according to the terms and conditions," said Raj Khosla, founder and managing director, MyMoneyMantra, a financial services provider.

“Most premium cards are pretty flexible when it comes to rewards and allow you to carry over your reward points indefinitely and use them whenever," said Khosla. Some cards do have a one-year or two-year expiry on points but there has been no communication from card issuers about any change in the expiration date of reward points, said Khosla.

He added that since there is a moratorium in place for credit cards, the benefit should be extended to reward points as well. “If there is a one-year window to redeem your points, and there is a six-month moratorium in place, logically the one-year period should be extended," he said.

If you do have unused reward points on your travel credit card, check with your card issuer to see if you can carry them forward. If not, this might be a good time to figure out whether you can utilize the points for discounts and benefits you can make use of right now, instead of waiting for the pandemic to end.

